Enumclaw's '2002' Deserves To Go Platinum

American group Enumclaw have shared their fantastic new single '2002'.

Out now, it's a lightning-quick start for the band, who formed only 12 months ago at a DIY hip-hop party in Washington.

The Tacoma group sit at the centre of a storm of hype, with their Twitter bio declaring: The Best Band Since Oasis.

There's a touch of Gallagher-esque swagger at play in new single '2002' with its buzzsaw guitar wrapped around a scintillating vocal.

A song packed with a defiant sense of purpose, '2002' is the sound of a band living out their dreams.

Lead-member Aramis Johnson says that the track is "already platinum" before adding: "I think we’re gonna recoup the whole advance off '2002'."

"When we were about to shoot the 'Fast N All' video someone called me a narcissist and it made me have a panic attack. Once I calmed down I wrote '2002' kinda trying to be sarcastic about how I wake up everyday and try to be the worst possible human. Then when I talked to John the director, I wanted to communicate in the video a chaotic feel and how I wanted to take that narcissist perspective and put it into the spirit of the visual and song."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Peterson

- - -