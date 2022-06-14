Enumclaw Announce New Album 'Save The Baby'

Enumclaw will release their debut album 'Save The Baby' on October 14th.

The American group established their voice with debut EP 'Jimbo Demo', and recent single '2002'.

Raw and wild but with a literate touch, Enumclaw put Clash in mind of those early Hold Steady cuts, a band with impeccable world-building.

Debut album 'Save The Baby' is out on October 14th, following sessions with producer Gabe Wax.

Released through Luminelle Records, it's trailed by impeccable new single 'Jimmy Neutron'.

A ragged force of nature, the track surges to its exultant finale. Frontman Aramis Johnson says:

"This song is about getting so close to love that you can almost taste it. All the highs of being in love and how ridiculously unlike yourself it can make you act. All the day dreaming you do about what things could be and how they might go. There's always a catch though and in this story as soon as you reach out to grab “love” and have it in your hands you drop it."

John C. Peterson directs the video, which you can tap into below.

Tracklisting

1. Save the Baby

2. 2002

3. Park Lodge

4. Blue Iris

5. Paranoid

6. Somewhere

7. Cowboy Bepop

8. Can't Have It

9. Jimmy Neutron

10. 10th and J 2

11. Apartment

Photo Credit: Colin Matsui

