Enter Shikari Got Stuck In A Lift, Missed Their Own Aftershow

Enter Shikari closed their latest UK tour last night (February 4th) in Newcastle, hitting the city's O2 Academy.

Playing a typically lung-bursting set, the band closed the set to huge applause from the sold out crowd, before disappearing backstage.

Attempting to hit the aftershow to play a Shikari Sound System set, the group took hold of a lift, and then...

Nothing. The lift broke down, and despite efforts to get it working again the fire brigade had to be called to let the embarrassed band out.

Here's how it went down...

wow.



that was not the end of tour I hoped for.



thank you so much to the fire service and engineers



sorry for kissing you all once you got us out — Rou Reyno (@RouReynolds) February 5, 2019

I fucking love being alive. I genuinely thought I was a gonna pic.twitter.com/eXSHjQx1HO — Rou Reyno (@RouReynolds) February 5, 2019

