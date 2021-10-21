Enola Gay's 'Scrappers' Pushes Back Against "Sleazy Authoritarian Bouncers"

Belfast band share their new EP in full...
Robin Murray
News
21 · 10 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 21 · 10 · 2021
0

Belfast noise-rock outfit Enola Gay have shared their new EP 'Gransha' in full.

Out now, the EP offers a blistering sense of guitar-heavy deconstructions, with their bass-slung approach leaning on the post-punk legacy.

There's a rich sense of individuality at work, however, and this is clear on highlight track 'Scrappers'.

A barbed, pointed tale of night-life inequality, 'Scrappers' looks at the violence of the everyday.

A potent, intense piece of music, 'Scrappers' was “written for anyone who has felt the wrath of sleazy authoritarian bouncers.”

Tune in now.

- - -

Enola Gay
-

