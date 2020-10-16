ENNY's 'Peng Black Girls' Is A Statement Of Empowerment

South London force Enny has shared her fantastic new single 'Peng Black Girls'.

The release feels like a real statement from this multi-hyphenate, providing a vital message of empowerment to Black women everywhere.

It's Black History Month, too, the perfect time to re-affirm that black, truly, is beautiful.

Sharp in tone but subtle in delivery, Enny's style is the perfect vessel for this message, pushing past the boundaries in her way.

The single, she says, "was written from a place of my subconscious. Looking at my family, friends or even random women and just thinking wow, society and your own culture will tell you you’re not beautiful because your skin is a certain shade, or your features don’t look a certain way."

"Now looking back at it, 'Peng Black Girls' was the beginning of me not caring and just being happy as I am…a complicated British Nigerian girl from southeast London with some very African features."

Tune in now.

