Enny Shares Beautiful New Under 25 'Til Infinity Documentary

Enny has shared beautiful new documentary Under 25 'Til Infinity.

The rapper is one of 2021's most potent newcomers, with her song 'Peng Black Girls' becoming a true anthem.

Releasing her debut EP to widespread acclaim, Enny finished the year with a spot on the BBC's coveted Sound Of 2022 list.

New documentary Under 25 'Til Infinity charts her rise, with the South London artist giving up her job in order to pursue music.

An incredible gamble, director Asher Korner showcases her drive and motivation, as well as illuminating her creative process.

