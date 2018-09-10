EnnieLoud's 'In My Room' Is An Ode To Her Neighbourhood

London is a colossal metropolis, but it's also a winding network of streets, postcodes, and communities.

EnnieLoud knows this more than most. Firmly ensconced in North London, she's part of a DIY network, a group of people interwoven with the area that surrounds them.

Dank neo-soul with an Erykah Badu flavour, her new single 'In My Room' is out now on Leave Music, and it's an impressive return.

She explains: “‘In My Room’ is not about a material space, it’s a song of freedom. It’s about a dimension where you can find the input to create art. It is about Wood Green – the place that has adopted us and where we have chosen to live and produce music.”

To celebrate the release EnnieLoud has crafted a brand new video, one that returns her to the streets of N22.

Directed by Parisian artist Welcome X, it moves from the streets of North London to the area’s arts hotel/social enterprise the Green Rooms Hotel.

It's “like a mini documentary: the people, culture, traditions, faces, colours, contamination – and the life of an emerging band in the north of London. The concept is be where you want to be, and express your art.”

Tune in now.

