Enji's 'Zavkhan' Is The Work Of A True Original

Mongolian artist Enji has shared her new song 'Zavkhan'.

The singer was born in Ulaanbaatar, growing up in a yurt alongside her working class family.

Drawn to music from a young age, she began interweaving aspects of her heritage alongside a fascination with jazz.

New single 'Zavkhan' is truly unique, a gorgeous meditation on belonging that expresses a nameless love.

"Zavkhan (named after a province in Western Mongolia) is a song I dedicated to my father. One day I missed him heavily and felt like telling him how I loved him, but I couldn’t. Not because we were physically separated, but because we shy away from verbally expressing our love. It’s a cultural thing really – we don’t feel it’s necessary to say it because it’s considered self-evident."

"So I wrote this song in which I tell him: You’re like the sun / so far out of reach / but always pleasantly embracing / your flamboyant light shines through the clouds..."

Pensive and whispered, 'Zavkhan' is cut through by a discursive saxophone solo - tune in below.

Enji will release her new album 'Ursgal' on May 28th - order it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.