En Attendant Ana's 'Do You Understand?' Is A Coy, Wiry Guitar Pop Burner

En Attendant Ana are a band in transition.

New album 'Juillet' was constructed at an isolated studio in rural France, a week-long journey that saw them overhaul how they approach music.

Stripping each song down to its base essentials, the group were bolstered by new guitarist Maxence Tomasso.

Out on January 24th through Trouble In Mind - order HERE - it's a vivid collection of indie pop hymns, reminiscent of early Veronica Falls in places, or the Flying Nun catalogue.

Stripped from the record, new track 'Do You Understand?' is a wiry guitar pop burner, coy in its approach but relentless in its execution.

Primary lyricist and front person Margaux Bouchaudon says...

"I tend to consider it as a journey towards acceptation of losses (would they be friends, lovers or dreams through death, departure or disillusion...) but also towards self respect and independence."

A snappy return from the group, it points towards something very exciting indeed on En Attendant Ana's new album.

Tune in now.

Catch En Attendant Ana at the following shows:

February

8 Portsmouth Acapulco

9 Bristol The Lanes

10 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

11 Glasgow The Flying Duck

12 Nottingham Rough Trade

14 Sheffield Delicious Clam Records

15 London The Islington

Photo Credit: Chloe Lecarpentier

