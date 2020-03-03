Empress Of Shares New Song 'Give Me Another Chance'

Empress Of will release her second album 'I'm Your Empress Of' later this year.

The songwriter - real name Lorely Rodriguez - shared her debut LP in 2015, a sparkling, multi-dimensional piece of electronic-fuelled avant pop.

New album 'I'm Your Empress Of' represents her next chapter, and it's set to land on April 3rd.

Written and produced entirely by Lorely Rodriguez, she was joined on two tracks by Jim E-Stack and Mikey Freedom Hart.

New single 'Give Me Another Chance' is a wonderful, pulsating return, a joyous piece of summer-fresh pop music built for long, sweaty nights out.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

1. I'm Your Empress Of

2. Bit of Rain

3. Void

4. Love Is A Drug

5. U Give It Up

6. Should've

7. Give Me Another Chance

8. What's The Point

9. Maybe This Time

10. Not The One

11. Hold Me Like Water

12. Awful

Photo Credit: Dorian Lopez

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.