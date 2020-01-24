Empress Of Links With Amber Mark On 'You've Got To Feel'

Empress Of returns with new single 'You've Got To Feel'.

The punchy new track follows her third album 'I'm Your Empress Of', and comes as the Stateside artist launches her own label.

New imprint Major Arcana is inaugurated by the new single, matching her potent electronics to a soulful turn from Amber Mark.

The lesson is one of empowerment and self-love, but its fuelled by empathy for others, and sympathy for their plight.

Coming as the US Presidential election draws near, the energy is pretty clear cut.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.