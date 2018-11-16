Empathy Test Share Blast Of New Material

Empathy Test are sometimes many, sometimes few.

The project essentially orbits the imagination of Isaac Howlett (vocals) and Adam Relf (production), twin songwriting talents who constantly seek out new ideas.

Performing live with the help of Christina Lopez (drums) and Samuel Winter-Quick (keyboards), they recently completed a breakneck European tour.

Culminating with an intimate London show at Shoreditch sweatpit the Old Blue Last, Empathy Test have found time to smuggle out two new songs.

Shimmering synths, glacial electronics, and heartrending vocals, 'Holy Rivers' and 'Incubation Song' illuminate the band's potent creativity.

Released alongside two brand new remixes, it's an electrifying double bill.

