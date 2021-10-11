Empath Launch New Album 'Visitor'

Empath will release new album 'Visitor' on February 11th.

The group have worked with an outside producer for the first time on the new album, their first project to be made in a full studio.

A marked break from their previous work while still building upon those release, 'Visitor' takes Empath into a different sphere.

Out on February 11th, 'Visitor' is led by bold new song 'Diamond Eyelids', a piece that seems to get under your skin.

"This song was written in a stream of consciousness from a few pieced together memories I had,” says Catherine Elicson. “One of coming downstairs at my house one morning and unexpectedly finding a friend who lives on the other side of the country asleep on the couch, and the other memory was of when a friend used to travel from Chicago an hour and a half to the suburbs to work full time at a low paying Americorps job. Collaging memories in a way that created an emotional narrative about reaching for a fleeting moment of connection and familiarity."

Halle Ballard directs the video, featuring Empath transformed into puppets. Catherine Elicson continues: "The idea for this music video was spawned from a desire to have some kind of puppet video of us made. I knew that Halle could pull that off, so she started making all of us and our instruments out of papier mache, which took a couple months. When it came to the clothes we weren’t really sure how to go about making those. I suggested maybe they just stay naked and be babies in a womb, and the whole concept of the video kind of snowballed from that."

"Halle had a pregnancy suit from a previous project, and we agreed it would take the video to a weird psychological level and also be funny if I were to wear it and give birth to myself and the rest of the band. A lot of Halle’s work deals with mother daughter themes so it just felt like it made sense to go that direction."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marie Lin

- - -