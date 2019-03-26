Empath Aim To Amaze In New 'Roses That Cry' Video

Empath aren't an easy band to shrug off.

Debut album 'Active Listening: Night On Earth' is out now, a dazzling feat that pushes kinetic live energy through a prism of broken down electronics.

A word of mouth success, Empath's rise has been fuelled by their relentless energy, and those stunning live performances.

Show after show finds the band giving their all, this blur of activity that has taken them across the United States and beyond.

Haoyan of America steps in to direct the video for album cut 'Roses That Cry', a stand out cut from the recent record.

The patchwork of colours is both searing and entrancing, the perfect match for Empath's vivid musicality.

Of the video, the band says it's a "fun matrix themed video, entertainment for the whole family. Prepare to be blinded by lasers, and amazed by lasers. Haoyan brought our lasers to life."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

