EMOtional xan Skewers The Political Process With 'El Presidente'

Texan rapper EMOtional xan takes down the political process on his new single.

2020 is an election year for the United States, and it places the country on a heightened mood.

EMOtional xan addresses this on his new single, with 'El Presidente' offering a satirical glance at the Presidential race.

Presenting America as a corrupt state, it finds the Texan artist fusing emo-rap with a Southern crunk edge.

He comments...

'El Presidente' is the beginning of a story. its the beginning of my campaign & my introduction into the mainstream media...

Tune in now.

