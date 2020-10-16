Emotional Oranges Team With Biig Piig On 'Body & Soul'

Reclusive R&B partnership Emotional Oranges team with Biig Piig on new song 'Body & Soul'.

The LA team are a supremely creative proposition , pushing their music to the forefront while obscuring their identities.

The duo are constantly seeking out fresh impetus, and recently stumbled across music from West London artist Biig Piig .

Her soulful vocals caught their ear, and a conversation soon erupted, leading to studio sketches and - eventually - a new single.

'Body & Soul' is a gorgeous piece of music, so poised and balanced in its movement between light and dark; future-facing but rooted in vintage neo-soul, it's an immersive treat.

Emotional Oranges explain...

We dm'd Jess after hearing her song "Don't Turn Around" and she happened to have just moved to LA from London. We made two dope ideas the first day we got in the studio and have become close ever since - she's an unbelievably talented writer and an overall great human.

The 'Body & Soul' hook was actually the bridge for the first track we did and we decided to build around that for an entirely new song. The feel good, carefree energy reminds me of'Motion' and 'Personal' and I'm glad we were able to bring that back for JUICEBOX.

Tune in now.

