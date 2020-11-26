Emotional Oranges Link With Chiiild On 'Bonafide'

Emotional Oranges have shared their soulful Chiiild collaboration 'Bonafide'.

The emphatically creative alt-R&B duo return to the studio, fresh from the announce of upcoming project 'JUICEBOX'.

New single 'Bonafide' finds the duo spinning the dials once more, with Chiild blessing the song with guest vocals.

It's a neat pairing, with the production team aligning themselves with their Avan Garden label mate.

A hushed return with a slight UK feel, Emotional Oranges say of the release:

"We were listening to a lot of Sade and The xx at the time. I wanted to make something that felt like it could score that iconic Black Swan mirror scene. Once we got locked in, Max from slenderbodies helped bring the idea to life in a couple hours. Getting the Chiiild vocals on the hook was the cherry on top - we've been looking for the right song to do together since tour."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.