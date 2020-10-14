Emotional Oranges Link With Channel Tres For 'All That'

Emotional Oranges link with Channel Tres on new R&B jammer 'All That'.

The duo play it for laughs on the new single, which taps into the party spirit so lacking in 2020.

Clearing away the storm clouds, Emotional Oranges inject some light, with the furiously catchy 'All That' leading the charge.

Channel Tres works with the duo's beat, and the results have a neat chemistry to them.

Say Emotional Oranges: "This is what Tokyo, the Gorillaz and listening to a whole lot of 90’s dance music will do to you. Much love to Channel for blessing the track. Just a taste of what’s coming in our JUICEBOX..."

Channel Tres continues: "A sent me the beat and I immediately felt the vibe and cut the verse in my room. It's cool to get on records like this and exercise my range as a songwriter, and just get on different types of beats. V sounds beautiful on the track, both her and A made it so easy to love this song."

Tune in now.

