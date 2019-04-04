Emma Wall's Return Is Anything But 'Bittersweet'

Emma Wall arrived in Stockholm without a plan.

Couch-surfing and moving through an on-off relationship, she was possessed by the desperate desire to make music.

So that's what she did. Working with a series of producers she found her sound, with Emma Wall quickly becoming a name to drop in the Swedish pop citadel.

Reminiscent of Sigrid of the sheer rebellious colour of ALMA, Emma Wall's music speaks for itself.

New single 'Bittersweet' is a potent launching point, with Emma channeling the tumultuous events of the past 18 months into a bold, blistering track.

Emma Wall remembers, “when writing ‘Bittersweet,’ I channeled feelings I had previously neglected during an on-off relationship. I had forgotten to consider how much the uncertainty drained me. I like that the music conflicts with the rather serious message.”

Tune in now.

