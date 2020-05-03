E.M.M.A. Shares Atmospheric New Song 'Gold'

E.M.M.A. has shared her new track 'Gold' - tune in now.

The producer's new album 'Indigo Dream' lands on July 29th, her first in seven years.

The full length is released on Local Action, and it acts as a platform for the electronic musician's expansive viewpoints.

New piece 'Gold' is online now, and it's an intriguing composition to analyse, with its playful use of melodic abstraction.

Keeping things simple, the icy crispness recalls instrumental grime while the melodies themselves verge on classical piano.

Almost like Impressionistic club music, 'Gold' is an endearingly beautiful piece that is strangely difficult to pin down.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://oiiiemma.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-dream" href="http://oiiiemma.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-dream">Indigo Dream by E.M.M.A.</a>

