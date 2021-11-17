Emma McGann Links With Mike Shinoda On 'Teary Eyed'

Alt-pop riser Emma McGann returns with new single 'Teary Eyed'.

A bold and uncompromising artist, Emma McGann equally doesn't want to shut people out.

New single 'Teary Eyed' is emblematic of her collaborative streak, and it finds Emma reaching fresh heights in the process.

Constructed alongside Mike Shinoda - Linking Park, Fort Minor - 'Teary Eyed' is an attempt to reach out before being overwhelmed.

A song with a quiet sense of burning intensity, it's author remains incredibly proud of her final achievements.

"'Teary Eyed' is about being blinded by our problems and anxieties and not reaching out when you know deep down you should," she comments. "When you’re overwhelmed that way it’s hard to work your way through the chaos to understand why you’re feeling the way you are."

"And this song is about exactly that - wading through it all and realising that you might need to talk it out to a friend instead of holding it inside. I’ve battled those waves and it’s a pretty dark, isolated way to live. So this song is a reminder to myself and others to be conscious of where your heads at and to remember that reaching out IS the way out."

Tune in now.