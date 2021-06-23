Emma-Jean Thackray's 'Our People' Lays Down A Marker

London-based jazz artist Emma-Jean Thackray has shared a new single from her upcoming debut album 'Yellow'. ‘Our People’ follows previously released singles ‘Spectre’ and ‘Say Something’ as the final single from Yellow. The album will be released on July 2nd with her the artist’s own label Movementt.

“'Our People' sums up what the whole record is about,” Emma-Jean Thackray says. “It’s that cosmic-jazz-esque sound, a driving groove with synthy goodness, with lyrics that sum up the universal truth I’ve been writing about: we’re all our people. We’re not the same but we’re from the same, and we are one being. From one person to another, to a tree, to an animal, I believe we’re all one, and we’re all love.”

Emma-Jean Thackray says that she wants 'Yellow' “to sound like a psychedelic trip. You put on the first track, it takes you through this intense thing for almost an hour, and then you emerge on the other side transformed.”

The multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer, DJ and producer was born in Leeds but now lives in London. In 2020, she released the EPs 'Um Yang 음 양' and 'Rain Dance'. Her headline tour will kick off in February and March 2022.

Words: Rebecca Sibley

Photo Credit: Joe Magowan

