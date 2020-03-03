Emma-Jean Thackray Taps Into Her Rave Roots On 'Movementt'

Emma-Jean Thackray has shared her new single 'Movementt'.

The track echoes the name of her newly minted label, with Movementt becoming a subsidiary within the mighty Warp Records.

New EP 'Rain Dance' inaugurates the project, and it's set to land in full on Friday (March 6th).

A project that unites the composer's diverse array of influences, the material soars between avant jazz impulses through to club culture tropes.

'Movementt' leads the way, with Thackray tapping into her rave roots for this electrifying piece of digital production.

Out now, it comes equipped with a video built from archive rave footage, and seems to capture the sheer abandon that comes with the club experience.

Emma says:

“It is the musical embodiment of what the label is about; it’s music to move the body, the mind, and to move the soul."

"The label is all about music that captures everything I believe it should: the coming together of the visceral, the cerebral, and music that nourishes the soul."

Tune in now.

