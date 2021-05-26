Emma Bradley Shares Gorgeous Debut 'Perfumed By You'

London songwriter Emma Bradley makes her debut with new single 'Perfumed By You'.

The single is a gorgeous offering, hugely atmospheric while her lyrical abilities seem able to pin-point exquisite layers of emotion.

A superb starting point, Emma's luxurious use of sound revolves around those piano notes, with the ethereal vocals offering an Impressionistic use of sound.

The song has a definite R&B influence, infused with a twilight feeling that matches the time of its conception.

She comments...

"I wrote ‘Perfumed By You’ in the middle of the night a few years ago. I was at uni and feeling really isolated and like I was fighting with my own head a little bit. It’s about having unrequited feelings for someone and not being able to snap out of it, as if you’re just a bit drunk on it. You are trying to get over them but can’t because everything around you is reminding you of them - like going to places you used to go together or putting on a jumper that smells like them - you can’t escape.”

“The song was actually pretty much entirely improvised, I must have written it in five or ten minutes. I remember writing the piano part and recording it and then just turning my mic on and I just spilled out everything I was thinking at that moment, it was really therapeutic.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jordan Hardy

