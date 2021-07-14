Emma Bradley Shares Ghostly Single 'Malibu'

Emma Bradley has shared her new single 'Malibu'.

The songwriter's debut EP 'Perfumed By You' will be released next month, landing on August 11th via tmwrk records.

New single 'Malibu' is a beautiful return, with its ghostly structure and opaque tones placing her into a transcendent arena.

A song of escapism, 'Malibu' is a letter of appreciation to Emma's best friend.

The songwriter comments: “‘Malibu’ is about my best friend, who is like a sister to me and means everything to me. It’s an ode to our friendship! I remember reading something that said ‘platonic love saves lives’ and it really resonated with me. I don’t think there are enough songs written about platonic love and how important / special it is.”

“I wrote it at the beginning of lockdown when I couldn’t see her (or anyone for that matter). It’s super nostalgic as it reminisces on a day we spent in Malibu a couple of years ago, which is one of my favourite days of all time. The song is less about the place and more about the feeling and mindset we were in on that day, and wanting to tap back into that headspace - a moment of bliss and peace whilst in a time of uncertainty and solitude. 'Malibu' is my favourite thing I’ve written just because it means so much to me.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jordan Hardy

