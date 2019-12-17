E.M.M.A. Announces New Album 'Indigo Dream'

E.M.M.A. has confirmed plans for new album 'Indigo Dream'.

The producer released her debut project 'Blue Gardens' four years ago, and in that time has tackled a variety of groundbreaking projects.

Soundtracking campaigns for Gucci and Channel while scoring several short films, she also helms Producergirls - the UK's first free production workshops for women.

New album 'Indigo Dream' is out on July 29th, and it's being released through Local Action.

The nine track span explores "the fluid nature of a dream", she comments, while the physical edition is a deluxe cassette that comes equipped with an A3 poster and custom E.M.M.A.-branded guitar plectrums.

Order it HERE.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://oiiiemma.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-dream" href="http://oiiiemma.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-dream">Indigo Dream by E.M.M.A.</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.