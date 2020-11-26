emir taha Shares Swirling R&B Tone Poem 'Mileage'

emir taha has shared his new single 'Mileage'.

The rising force will release new EP 'Hoppa Pt. 2' on February 4th, an expert blend of alt-R&B songwriting, electronic tropes, and aspects of his own heritage.

Blending Turkish melodies from his youth with an adventurous sense of sonics, his inimitable approach is expressed on this riveting new single.

Out now, 'Mileage' marries a purring vocals to a moody atmosphere, with emir reflecting on melodies and the fading impact of the past.

He comments...

"'Mileage' is about cherishing the old memories, a look-back from the car side mirror to the high school years. It’s a concept I came up with for appreciating how far you’ve come, and the ambition to move forward as far as it goes."

Tune in now.

