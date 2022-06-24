Eminem, Snoop Dogg Link On New Single 'From The D 2 The LBC'

Eminem and Snoop Dogg combine on new single 'From The D 2 The LBC'.

Out now, the new single is actually the first time the pair have collaborated, and comes after they squashed an ongoing issue between them.

The single was initially slated to appear on Snoop's 'Mount Westmore' album, but is now available online in its own right.

A punchy return, the real star of the show is the partially animated visuals, steered by director James Larese.

Lifting Bored Ape NFT imagery, it transposes Eminem and Snoop Dogg into an alternate animated realm.

Tune in now.

