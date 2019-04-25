Eminem Just Sampled An Impersonation Of Himself

Eminem samples an impersonation of himself on new single 'Homicide'.

The Logic collaboration was teased on his socials, and dropped a few hours ago.

Available on DSPs right now, 'Homicide' actually features an impersonation of Marshall Mathers by Chris D’Elia.

Don't worry, though: Eminem approves of the impression, and it adds a bit of light and colour to 'Homicide'.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.