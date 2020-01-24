Emily Edrosa's Hypnotic New Single 'NCEA' Channels The Spirit Of Carrie

Emily Adrosa has never had much time for music videos.

After all, she's so focussed on songwriting - barbed queer-punk statements sung in that affecting New Zealand accent - that it leaves room for little else.

Having spent 10 years fronting influential group Street Chant, Emily gambled all in the race for a green card, and escaped to Los Angeles.

Her subsequent solo material has been dreamy, an undiluted vision of coy DIY guitar pop that is blunt yet personable in its approach.

Take new single 'NCEA'. Named after the New Zealand high school diploma, it taps into teenage years dominated by self-doubt and ragged introversion.

A neat, stream-lined indie pop jammer, the video channels the spirit of classic horror flick Carrie in its brooding sense of teenage alienation.

"This track is very old," Emily admits. "I wrote it in 2012 and released a demo of it which was just acoustic guitar and vocals and a lot slower. As for the music video, well obviously the song is about high school in a way and me comparing myself to the people in my class. I was obsessed with Carrie as a teenager, so that’s the motif we went for."

"My friends made the video for me and I normally hate music videos! I find it hard to strut and pose etc but the team we worked with was small and really organised so it was easy. I think the director Anastasia Doniants has an incredible eye and did a great job. Best music video I have ever worked on for sure."

It's a super watch, with Emily Edrosa taking the central role - watch out for the well-worn copy of Stephen King's original Carrie novel in one shot.

Check out 'NCEA' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.