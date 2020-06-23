Emily C Browning Shares Impassioned Return 'I Wasn't Into You Anyway'

At first, Emily C Browning wasn't sure what to think.

Spurned, rejected, and cast aside, she was angry, furious, and - at times - utterly bereft.

Usually she'd utilise songwriting as a vessel for her emotions, but when she was so conflicted, and feeling so negative, that it just didn't enter her mind.

The Christchurch, New Zealand artist needed to take a step back, and when she located some perspective, she was ready to act.

New single 'I Wasn't Into You Anyway' is a soaring slice of revenge, one that finds Emily C Browning taking full control of her music.

Her first solo production credit, its reminiscent of those surging, empowering Maggie Rogers bops, while also containing similar DNA to Sharon Van Etten's work.

Lyrically, it's absolutely her own creation, with Emily leaning on those often-hidden feelings.

She comments...

"Everyday for a month I wrote in my journal: I want to write a song about feeling rejected. But I couldn’t figure out how to keep it light and funny, it can be quite a painful topic and I didn’t want to sound too heavy. But I kept working on it everyday and came up with this song."

"I then spent another month recording it, trying to capture a sound that stayed upbeat and playful. I put so much time and energy into the song that I ended up completely forgetting about the person who rejected me in the first place (honest, I swear)."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nayhauss

