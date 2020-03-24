Emily Burns Plays With Light And Shade On 'Terrified'

Emily Burns has shared her new single 'Terrified'.

The songwriter introduced herself with a pair of EPs, using the additional space of 'My Town' and 'PDA' to express something a little different.

Coy pop that moves gently into its own sphere, her work has a delicate awareness of the power nuance can offer.

New single 'Terrified' plays with light and shade, with that glorious melody masking some highly personal lyrics.

She says...

“I wrote 'Terrified' about not being able to enjoy the good times due to living in fear of what might happen next. It’s about that internal battle between trying to be present, and worrying about the future.”

“I guess it’s one of those 'sounds happy' but is actually pretty deep pop songs… which I think is classic me.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.