Emily Burns Has Her Revenge On 'Damn Good Liar'

Pop riser Emily Burns has shared addictive new single 'Damn Good Liar' - tune in now.

The precocious songwriter released her debut mini-album 'Seven Scenes From The Same Summer' over the summer, a remarkable statement of intent from someone so young.

Heading out to Sweden to work with some of the country's fabled pop factories, Emily was packing her bags when someone close to her let her down badly.

Emotions came spilling out when she got off the plane, and this fuelled her new single, an infectious, deliciously pieced slice of revenge.

Produced by Jacob Atwool and Charli XCX collaborator Siba, the arrangement is immaculate while Emily Burns' vocal might just be her best yet.

She explains: "'Damn Good Liar' is a really special song to me because I wrote it on my first ever writing trip to Sweden, with a production/writing duo called MadFun. I went into the session and told them all about how I'd recently been let down by someone who had led me to believe she had genuine feelings for me but in reality, didn't at all... I remember thinking - She's such a good liar. It was amazing to piece the song together from that one thought, almost like therapy!"

