emawk's 'tea' Proves That Small Gestures Can Be Powerful

New York songwriter emawk has shared his new single 'tea' - tune in now.

The rising force seems to excel with each passing release, working almost entirely from his bedroom.

'tea' is out now, and it's slow-burning sound has an earnest naivety to it that could even recall Rex Orange County.

Very much in that R&B vein, his indie-soul style is amplified by close friend and collaborator Zach Ezzy.

Butterscotch soft, 'tea' is about small gestures containing incredible power, about the simple connections that bind us.

emawk comments...

"'tea' makes me feel better about life in general, so I enjoyed writing about it. but the song isn't just about 'tea'."

"'tea' in this case is also a metaphor for any simple thing that helps you deal with life's ups and downs in a healthy way, and about doing your best to be hopeful in light of/in spite of how difficult things may be."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.