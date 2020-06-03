ELWD Introduces New Album 'Dandelion'

ELWD has shared details of new album 'DANDELION'.

Out on November 6th via the always-dependable Bad Taste imprint, the record sits at the nexus between lo-fi hip-hop beats, jazz, soul, and more.

An album with a lingering emotional impact, it's evolved from a lengthy series of studio sessions, ELWD guiding the way.

Of the project itself, he comments: "An album about taking everything in, the small simple stuff in life, not taking things for granted..."

New single 'POEM' is online now, and the slumped beat has that J Dilla feel.

We're hearing elements of Portishead in the string arrangement, and there's an aural warmth that is just perfect for these Autumnal days.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.