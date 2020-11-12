Elvis Costello Is In A Super Group With Hip-Hop Legends

Elvis Costello is in a new super group with hip-hop legends Black Thought and DJ Premier.

The English songwriter released an intriguing new album earlier this year, one that found him absorbing elements of hip-hop production.

It seems that this train of thought isn't about to stop any time soon, with Elvis Costello now joining new group Dopamine.

The project is helmed by T-Bone Burnett, a motley crew that features Black Thought (The Roots) and Gang Starr's DJ Premier .

Alongside this, contributions can be expected from Nathaniel Rateliff and Cassandra Wilson, amongst others.

Black Thought revealed the news on The Crate 808 Hip Hop Podcast , describing the project as "just a really unusual sort of motley crew."

He added: "You know we’ve been recording this project that’s tentatively being called Dopamine. It’s helmed by T-Bone Burnett…We come up with some stuff that’s mostly live instrumentation and Premier is right there and he takes it and chops it up and we’ve been working in that capacity."

Check out the interview below.

