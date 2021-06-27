Elton John: "The Government Are Philistines"

Songwriting icon Elton John has branded the government "philistines" over their treatment of musicians.

The UK legend speaks to the Observer New Review this weekend, and the subject of Brexit reared its head.

A tireless live performer, Elton John lambasted the government for their failure to provide touring solutions for a post-Brexit landscape.

Attaching Boris Johnson & Co, Elton John said: “I’m livid about what the government did when Brexit happened. They made no provision for the entertainment business, and not just for musicians, actors and film directors, but for the crews, the dancers, the people who earn a living by going to Europe”.

“We’ve been talking to Lord Strasburger about it, and we’ve been talking to Lord Frost, but we didn’t really get anywhere with him. It’s a nightmare. To young people just starting a career, it’s crucifying.”

Elaborating on this, Elton John added: “The government are philistines. We’ve got used to governments – especially the British government – just telling us lies every day, and I don’t feel OK with that.”

“Look what they did with the NHS. After all that those people did during Covid, they give them a 1% increase. I find that extraordinary. It makes me so angry. I’m 74 years of age and I just don’t get this unfairness and this ridiculous ability to lie through your teeth every fucking minute of the day.”

Find the interview in full HERE.

- - -