Elton John Steals The Show On One World: Together At Home

One World: Together At Home united some of the most popular performers on the planet.

The Rolling Stones performed a separate-but-together isolation treat, while Sir Paul McCartney stormed through 'Lady Madonna'.

Elton John may just have trumped them all, though, with a raucous, inspired performance of 'I'm Still Standing'.

His old stadium-filling warhouse was given the once over, with Elton's pounding piano delighting fans.

Performing solo with a basketball hoop behind him, it was a refreshing unpretentious move from the glitzy star.

Check it out below.

