Elton John Stars In New John Lewis Christmas Ad

Temperatures are dropping, the nights are drawing in, and the shops are putting up their Christmas decorations.

Time for the John Lewis ad, then. It's fast become a festive tradition, with the high profile ad spots often producing chart hits of their own.

This year the retail giant has opted for a pop legend, with Elton John taking the starring role in 2018's Christmas spot.

Looking back at his childhood love affair with the piano, it shows that a simple Christmas gift really can change someone's life.

Check it out below.

