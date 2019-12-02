Elton John Isn't A Fan Of The Lion King Re-Make

Elton John has slated the new re-make of The Lion King, claiming it is a "huge disappointment".

The iconic songwriter played a key role in the original Disney animated venture, supplying brand new songs for the vastly successful 1994 venture.

Re-made with Beyoncé and Donald Glover, this new version of the classic tale didn't go down well with the English artist.

Speaking to GQ , Elton John commented: "The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up..."

He added: "Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn’t have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost."

Continuing, Elton John pointed to what he saw as the poor performance of the related soundtrack album, curated by Beyoncé.

He said: "The soundtrack hasn’t had nearly the same impact in the charts that it had 25 years ago, when it was the bestselling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly, despite the massive box-office success."

