Elton John, 6LACK Join Gorillaz For 'The Pink Phantom'

Gorillaz have shared new single 'The Pink Phantom', featuring 6LACK and Elton John.

The multimedia pop collective launched their Song Machine project in the opening days of 2020, and a full compilation is now incoming.

'Song Machine: Season One' lands on October 23rd, and it's trailed by a big name collaboration.

6LACK and Elton John combine on 'The Pink Phantom', a truly superb single fuelled by studio creativity and no small amount of Danish pastries.

Says Sir Elton...

"Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process."

"I’ve always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he's achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He's constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare. He’s always working - he’s always doing something. He’s done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn't previously heard and I really admire that."

"I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track - it was a no brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about."

Gorillaz frontman 2D adds: "Thank you for being so generous to us, Mr Elton Sir John, with your time and genius and also those Danish pastries you brought and for making some of the best tunes of all time."

Tune in now.

'Song Machine: Season One' is out on October 23rd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.