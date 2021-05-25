ELSAS Shares Wistful New Song 'Weeping Willow'

Intriguing new talent ELSAS has shared her single 'Weeping Willow'.

The song was seemingly penned some four years ago, and plays with shifting elements of identity and the passing of time.

Out now, 'Weeping Willow' is intended as a starting point, and it's slightly raw, untreated sonic appeal sits against the wistful nature of its lyricism.

A look back on childhood memories, it adopts imagery from the natural world where “the willow tree became a time-bending vessel and a lens for a wondering state of being...”

The choral vocals seem to shift and evolve as the song germinates, resulting in something that is striking, while retaining its inherent mystery.

Tune in now.

