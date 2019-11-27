Eloïse Takes Control With New Single 'Easy'

Eloïse stands alone.

The rising pop force has impressed with a series of key shows, working with a three-piece set up and a never-ending supply of synth pop jams.

A lone voice, there's a sense of control, of empowerment with each song, as if she's stamping out her own unique identity.

New single 'Easy' finds Eloïse linking with a close friend, working on production with the inimitable READER.

Frosted synth pop that aligns digital elements to a human touch, 'Easy' pushes back against uncomfortable situations, stamping out renewed control over her life.

"'Easy' is a reclamation of power over situations where I’ve been made very vulnerable," she says. "I didn’t want to do that in a faux girl power, pop kind of way; I wanted to make a song that sounded powerful and sexy but also kind of dirty and uncomfortable."

"I wanted it to be a sexually powerful female song, to be provocative and in control but also explore the effect of sexual assault and female vulnerability. That’s why I like that’s it’s called 'Easy', it reclaims a word that can be used as a weapon against women and uses it to explore the complexity of relationships."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.