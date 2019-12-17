Ellis Shares Brand New Bedroom Covers EP

Canadian indie songwriting Ellis has shared a brand new covers EP.

The Ontario based artist shared her debut album (proper) 'Born Again' back in April, a moving, lyrical, highly melodic selection from a potent voice.

We recently re-visited 'Born Again' for our list of 2020's Most Slept-On Albums and... it's still great, we've got to admit.

In a neat new move Ellis has shared a Bedroom Covers EP , featuring three newly recorded tracks.

Re-working Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’, Dinosaur Jr.’s ‘I Got Lost’ and The Used’s ‘Buried Myself Alive’, it's seemingly born from a recent ritual.

She comments: "I haven’t been feeling very inspired to write lately. The world is feeling equally chaotic and slow, my mind feels very strange, so I have focused on learning other people’s songs and it’s been sort of a nice break."

"I wanted to cover songs by artists that have influenced me musically and as a songwriter. I love Taylor Swift’s to-the-point lyricism about her feelings, the relatability of her songs."

"Dinosaur Jr. is just such a cool band and J Mascis is one of my favourite guitarists. I’ve been practicing a lot more than I usually do, working on scales and trying to improve my technical skill - I want to be able to shred like J! And The Used was such a huge band for me growing up, Bert McCracken writes perfect emo songs that have stood the test of time."

Out now, Ellis has shared a dreamy, lo-fi video for her take on 'Lover' - check it out now.

