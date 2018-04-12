Ellis May Shares Clipped, Clinical Electronic Cut 'The Distance'

Ellis May wants her work to operate on numerous different levels.

The Danish composer - real name Sophia Maj - studied sound design, and there's this sense of exactness to her work.

Cool, clinical electronics with a pop feel, she's able to match this hyper-real aesthetic to songwriting that connects to a deeply personal place.

It's often beautiful, too, with Ellis May offering something dreamy, infectious, but ultimately challenging.

With her debut EP incoming the songwriter is ready to share new single 'The Distance', and it's prompted in part by a childhood tragedy.

The singer's family home burnt down when she was just a child, the inferno taking hold a few days before Christmas.

'The Distance' is about coming together, channelling feelings of loss into something positive. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mikkel Bo Winther

