Ellis Confirms New Album 'Born Again'

Ellis will release new album 'Born Again' on April 3rd.

The songwriter is based in Hamilton, Ontario, and her early work has shown a predilection for nuanced, refined indie pop.

New album 'Born Again' lands on April 3rd, and it's her first full length project, allowing her increasing space to breathe creatively.

Reflecting on her teens and beyond, Ellis uses these experiences to divine certain truths about the circumstances she has moved through.

“I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university,” she explains. “Since then I’ve been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record.”

New single 'Fall Apart' is online now - a wonderful slice of reflective indie pop, you can check it out now.

Tune in now.

Ellis will play London's Lexington on May 5th. 'Born Again' tracklisting:

1. Pringle Creek

2. Born Again

3. Shame

4. Embarrassing

5. March 13

6. Fall Apart

7. Happy

8. Into the Trees

9. Saturn Return

10. Zhuangzi’s Dream

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

