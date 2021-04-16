ellis Announces New EP 'nothing is sacred anymore'

ellis will release her new EP 'nothing is sacred anymore' on June 25th.

The Ontario based artist caught our eye with a superb debut album , a catalogue of plaintive but melodic indie pop songs.

New EP 'nothing is sacred anymore' finds ellis engaging with a tricky time in her life, navigating the emotional currents of lockdown.

Unable to tour, she largely turned inwards, pushed back towards introspection. She comments:

"I have a lot of difficulty feeling grounded at the best of times, and it had been feeling like the floor was falling out from under me. Making these songs was something I felt like I could have control over - they gave me somewhere to stand."

New song 'Hospital' is online now, a beautiful return in which the simple melodies are allowed to stand on their own, adding an intensity to her message.

"I guess you could say Iâ€™m accident prone," she says. "But itâ€™s those moments when bad or scary things happen that can be so revealing. You really see who shows up for you, who sticks around through it all."

Check out 'Hospital' below.

'nothing is sacred anymore' EP will be released on June 25th.

