Ellie Rose Feels Better When She's 'Naked'

Ellie Rose isn't one to miss an opportunity.

Having worked alongside The Kooks' Luke Pritchard and sold out a string of London shows, she knows when to take a risk.

New alt-pop nugget 'Naked' is a teasing, sensual return, her whispered vocal prompting Lolita comparisons.

Co-written and produced by Alex Charles in Surrey, the full video for the single was actually shot in Tuscany - at an old peoples’ holiday resort, to be exact.

Shot on an iPhone during mid-afternoon, Ellie preens and poses by the pool, a fun shoot that gets to the playful centre of the song.

She comments: “We only had an hour to shoot it in the afternoon when the residents were taking their afternoon nap!”

