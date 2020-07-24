Ellie Goulding To Publish New Book FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER.

Ellie Goulding will publish new book FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER. later this year.

The singer paired up with Silk City on new single 'New Love' in January, and keeps the New Year / New Me energy rolling on her first book.

Set to be published later this year, FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER. is packed with positive advice getting the most out of life.

So, expect Ellie's favourite recipes, recommended workouts, and her training principles.

Alongside her own experiences, Ellie also chatted to friends such as Ant Middleton and Fearne Cotton.

No word yet if the title is a Radiohead reference ; "Fitter, healthier and more productive / A pig / In a cage / On antibiotics..."

Here's the announce.

I'm so excited to announce that I'm releasing my first book. FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER. will be released later this year and I can't wait for you to read it. You can pre-order a copy including limited signed copies now at https://t.co/w62ed4ZQtn x pic.twitter.com/uDYG1ILlBP — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) February 2, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.