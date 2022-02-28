Ellie Goulding, Glass Animals Contribute To Trekstock's Merch For Good Campaign

Ellie Goulding and Glass Animals are amongst the artists contributing to Trekstock's Merch For Good campaign.

The charity campaign launched a few weeks ago, and aims to channel proceeds from special merch runs towards young people coping with cancer.

More than £30,000 has been raised so far, featuring exclusive merch from The Cure, Glass Animals, Bullet For My Valentine, and more.

The latest run features some big names, with the likes of Ellie Goulding, KT Tunstall, and Keane all contributing.

Remember, 100% of the profits go towards supporting young people living with cancer, while future runs include exclusive tees from Youngblud, Mel C, Pale Waves, and more.

KT Tunstall says: "Trekstock does amazing work to support young people in their 20’s or 30’s with cancer. I loved creating this hand-drawn design - inspired by the interconnection of Yin and Yang and how we need one another - for an exclusive t-shirt, in the hope to help them make a difference through Merch for Good."

Priced at £24.99, each tee is made sustainably, using water-based Eco Inks that are 100% non-hazardous, toxin-free and totally vegan.

Ellie Goulding adds: "I am happy to donate this exclusive design to the Merch For Good initiative by Trekstock. This charity does important work supporting adults in their 20s or 30s living with and beyond cancer and I am proud to support them."